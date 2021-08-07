Jonathan Scott Says Meeting Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel Changed His Life "Forever"

Photo credit: Instagram/zooeydeschanel

Love was certainly in the air this week as Property Brothers host Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel celebrated their two-year anniversary. The adorable couple first met while on set for a Carpool Karaoke segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden. It's a detail Scott revisited in a special Instagram post he shared in honor of his anniversary with Deschanel.

In a throwback photo of himself, his brother Drew Scott, Deschanel and her sister, Emily Deschanel, he declared that the moment was one that changed his life forever.

"Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I’d meet you and my life will change forever 🥰 thank you for making everything better @zooeydeschanel ❤️ (time really does fly when you’re having the most fun!)," Scott wrote in his caption.

Although she kept her commentary short and sweet, Deschanel shared her own Instagram post celebrating their anniversary, writing "2 years and still my favorite."

While Scott did shut down engagement rumors in 2020, the couple continues to knockout all kinds of couple goals, including surviving quarantine together and even appearing on an episode of Celebrity IOU together.

