Jonathan Papelbon rips Fernando Tatis Jr. for PED suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's a good thing for Fernando Tatis Jr. that Jonathan Papelbon's playing days are behind him.

Tatis' 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy sent a shockwave throughout the league. Papelbon was among the many baseball figures to react to the news on Twitter, and the ex-Boston Red Sox closer didn't hold back.

He doubled down on his strong words in a conversation with WEEI's Rob Bradford.

“This whole Tatis stuff, man, it almost enrages me,” Papelbon said on 'The Bradfo Sho' podcast. “I worked my ass off so long and so hard and did it the right way. For me, to see something like that, it hurts me so bad.

“I’ll tell you right now: If I was pitching, every single time I face that dude I’m drilling him. I don’t care if I’m bringing in a run and losing the game.”

Tatis' Padres teammates aren't thrilled with the All-Star shortstop either. Veteran third baseman Manny Machado shared candid thoughts on Tatis' suspension as did pitchers Mike Clevinger and Joe Musgrove.

“I think his teammates are pissed off,” Papelbon added. "Because, No. 1, they gotta answer questions about it instead of focusing on what really matters. In my opinion, if this continues, the Padres are just gonna fall by the wayside.”

Prior to the suspension, San Diego was ready to welcome Tatis back from the injured list. The 23-year-old suffered a fractured wrist in a motorcycle accident during the offseason.

Now, the Padres will have to clinch a postseason spot without the face of the franchise. As of Monday, they own 65-52 record and the second National League Wild Card spot.