Jonathan Owens provides Packers with sound tackling at safety position

With playing time at the safety position up for grabs, recently signed free agent Jonathan Owens joins the Green Bay Packers as a capable tackler and willing run defender — two things this defense needs.

Owens went undrafted in 2018 out of Missouri Western State and spent most of his career on various practice squads. In 2022, however, Owens got the opportunity to start, and he took advantage, shining specifically with his ability as a tackler.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Of Owens’ 970 total snaps, 576 came lined up in the post as a traditional deep safety. He also had another 215 in the box and 115 in the slot, according to PFF. In total, Owens made 117 tackles last season and missed only 11. His 89 solo tackles were tied for the fourth-most at the safety position, and his tackling grade from PFF ranked 15th.

“Just taking advantage of the opportunities, that was it,” said Owens recently of his play in 2022 via Packers.com. “You get the opportunity to start, I got an interception in my second start, and that was really what changed the course of my life, I guess. Because then I had film, it was no longer just practice squad opportunities, so just taking advantage of the opportunities given.”

With Darnell Savage taking a step backwards in 2022, the Packers experienced a lot of inconsistency from the safety position. There were blown coverage assignments that led to big plays and a number of missed tackles.

Competing with Owens for that starting spot next to Savage this summer, and perhaps the front-runner is Rudy Ford, who was able to provide some reliability last season. He was a sound tackler and oftentimes in the right position, which allowed him to make plays on the ball, coming away with four turnovers. Also competing for playing time will be Tarvarius Moore and rookie seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson.

Advertisement

In the Joe Barry defense, safeties are an important part of the run game. With the light boxes that the Packers often utilize, safeties are tasked with trying to eliminate explosive run plays at the second level by filling gaps, taking on blockers when necessary, and consistently bringing the ball carrier to the ground.

Last season, the Packers allowed 5.0 yards per rush and ranked 31st against the run by DVOA. If we are going to see the defense improve this season, it begins with slowing the run, which will put the opposing offense in more third-and-long and predictable passing situations. It’s not a coincidence that when Green Bay’s defense was playing its best during the last few games of 2022, their run defense was greatly improved, allowing just 4.4 yards per rush during that span.

The play of the defensive front will, of course, be able to make the greatest impact in the run game, but as run game coordinator Jerry Montgomery told reporters recently, while it begins up front, the entire defense, which includes the linebackers and safeties, have to be better and on the same page.

Tackling has never been a strong suit of Savage’s game, so in looking for who his running mate is going to be, that ability and willingness to help out against the run is likely going to play a big factor in determining who wins that positional battle at safety. This could also mean that Owens, if he ends up as the starter, could see more box snaps with the Packers than he did with Houston to truly maximize his tackling abilities and provide the biggest impact against the run with Savage handling the post responsibilities.

Advertisement

“I did watch him in the offseason,” said defensive backs coach Ryan Downard about Owens, “we usually take a look at the free agents. He’s very eager, he obviously has some skill. I think looking back at my report once we signed him, I think he played like 960 snaps last year. It was really his first year getting a ton of snaps, which we discussed. He’s had a long journey. But he’s a good football mind who’s been in the league for at least some years, and his best attribute, at least off of tape and in the past, was his ability to tackle. That was the thing that I had him graded out the highest. So, I’ll know more as I get more time with him.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire