Jonathan Owens headed to Chicago on two-year deal

The Bears have agreed to terms with defensive back Jonathan Owens on a two-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Owens, 28, spent last season with the Packers. He appeared in 17 games with 11 starts last season, seeing action on 775 defensive snaps and 233 on special teams.

He ended the 2023 season with 84 tackles, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and a touchdown.

Owens spent his first four seasons with the Texans, playing 31 games with 19 starts in his time there.

In his career, Owens has recorded 227 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, eight pass breakups and two sacks.