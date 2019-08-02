Jonathan Lucroy's terrible month gets even worse after he's DFA'd by Angels

Things were supposed to be looking up for Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy. After a rough month, Lucroy was activated from the Injured List on Wednesday. On Friday, the Angels designated the veteran catcher for assignment.

That caps a difficult 30 days for the 33-year-old Lucroy. On July 7, Lucroy was involved in a brutal collision at the plate with Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick. Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose. He missed 18 games due to those injuries. Marisnick was fined two games for his actions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That same week, Lucroy lost two people close to him. Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died July 1. Lucroy’s college coach, Tony Robinichaux, died just two days later. Lucroy told the Los Angeles Times it had been a “tough couple days” after losing both men in the same week.

“It’s been a tough couple of days,” Lucroy said. “It hasn’t been easy, but you grind through. Both Skaggsy and my college coach wouldn’t want us sitting here feeling sorry for ourselves and mourning them. They would want us to go out there and grind and fight and keep playing hard.”

Given Lucroy’s struggles this season — he is hitting .242/.310/.371 — this could spell the end of his playing career. From 2012 to 2016, Lucroy was one of the best catchers in baseball, hitting .291/.353/.465 over that period. Those numbers have declined since then. Over the past three years, Lucroy has hit just .250/.317/.353.

The Angels signed Lucroy to a one-year $3.35 million deal in the offseason. The team will likely replace Lucroy with Max Stassi, who they acquired Wednesday.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: