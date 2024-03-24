Jonathan Loaisiga's spring struggles highlight Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 4-3 exhibition loss to Diablos Rojos

Mexico's Diablos Rojos knocked off the Yankees' split squad in Mexico City as New York took a 4-3 exhibition loss.

Four things to know from Sunday's game

1. While the bats were quiet, this lineup was nowhere close to what the Yankees will trot out on Opening Day. One player who figures to play a key role on the roster and whose spring training trends continued, though, is Jonathan Loaisiga.

The 29-year-old reliever replaced starter Tanner Tully with one out in the fifth and got through the inning by retiring Xavier Fernandez and Juan Carlos Gamboa, but the following frame proved to be a troublesome one. Started by Robinson Cano's one-out double, Loaisiga allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two in 1.2 IP.

Loaisiga's outing was his worst yet in what has been a rocky March for the RHP. He entered Sunday after allowing three runs on seven hits (one home run) in 3.2 IP over three spring training appearances.

2. Of the notables in the Yankees' lineup, SS Anthony Volpe and DH Giancarlo Stanton headlined the order at the top.

Volpe salvaged a 1-for-4 day with a single to left field in the top of the seventh inning as he builds upon his .314/.364/.471 spring training slash line.

Stanton, who slashed .317/.370/.659 through 41 at-bats in 14 Grapefruit League games, experienced an 0-for-3 afternoon that included a third-inning strikeout.

3. Elsewhere in the Yankees' lineup, C Jose Trevino batted sixth and produced a 1-for-3 line with a one-out single up the middle in the second inning. Trevino entered with five hits through 20 at-bats in seven spring training games.

4. In the opposing dugout, Cano -- a former Yankee from 2005-13 -- had himself a day. Aside from the aforementioned double off Loaisiga, Cano's 3-for-4 performance included a leadoff home run off Tully that drew first blood.

Cano -- whose last MLB season came in 2022 with the Mets, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves -- added an RBI single in the seventh inning. His second RBI pushed his team's lead to 4-0 and made the difference as the Yankees' three-run ninth fell short.



What's next

The Yankees host the Mets in Monday's spring training finale.

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 4.50 ERA) and Mets LHP Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.09 ERA) are the probable pitchers for the 1:05 p.m. start.