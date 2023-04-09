Jonathan Kuminga's powerful dunk astonishes Warriors' bench vs Blazers

JK's powerful dunk flabbergasts Warriors' bench vs. Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everyone knows Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga can throw down with the best of them, but the youngster took it to another level Sunday with his dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the third quarter, Kuminga exploded past Portland forward John Butler Jr. towards the rim. He launched into the air and threw down a thunderous dunk on top of Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays, who was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry was on the bench at the time. All he could do was run away.

The reactions to Kuminga's dunk are priceless ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/D6tULNf0bk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 9, 2023

Kuminga logged 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes against Portland.

Now that is how you finish a season strong.

