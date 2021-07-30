Jonathan Kuminga's heartwarming reaction after Warriors pick

Kuminga had heartwarming reaction with parents after Dubs pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the Warriors made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga and his parents shared a heartwarming moment after a long journey for the young prospect.

"It feels great. It’s been almost six years. I left my parents at the age of 13. It was a hard thing to do, but I had to go through it to make my parents proud. So it was more exciting when I got to see them again," Kuminga told Malika Andrews on ABC immediately following his selection Thursday night.

Kuminga immigrated to the United States to play basketball in 2016, he told Sports Illustrated last year.

After several stops at elite prep schools across the country, Kuminga spent the past year playing with G League Ignite in Walnut Creek, not too far from Chase Center.

One of the most intriguing prospects from this year's class, Kuminga won't turn 19 until October, and was considered by many to be a potential No. 1 overall pick early in the 2020-21 season.

Kuminga will be joining a Warriors roster itching to get back into championship contention after two seasons without a playoff appearance.

Clearly he is thrilled with the opportunity, and offers a high ceiling for the Warriors whenever he reaches his full potential.