Jonathan Kuminga's four furious minutes sets tone for Warriors' win over OKC

Kuminga's game-changing energy wakes up Dubs in win at OKC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A raw rookie among decorated veterans, the NBA cadet Jonathan Kuminga seized a few moments Monday night to illustrate why the Warriors, players and coaches and executives, are so excited about his future.

Not only the future as in five years from now but also perhaps five weeks from now.

The first four minutes of the second quarter of a 110-98 win over the Thunder pretty much belonged to Kuminga – not necessarily by design but because, as a 6-foot-8 forward playing at center, he seized it.

Here’s a recap:

11:34: Kuminga attacks, draws a foul on fellow rookie Josh Giddey and makes both free throws, slicing OKC’s lead to one, 23-22. He’s a poor free-throw shooter (64.0 percent) but showing signs of slight improvement (70.2 the last five weeks).

11:10: Kuminga sets a perfect screen for Jordan Poole, who strolls in for a dunk. Assist to JK.

“What I loved about that play,” coach Steve Kerr said, “was he had the ball early in the possession and got the ball out of his hands quickly and went up and set the screen. It was .5-basketball, everything we try to preach on a daily basis.”

10:35: Kuminga atones for a rookie mistake – a late rotation on a Lu Dort drive compromises Poole, who commits a foul on the layup – by going airborne to snag an Andre Iguodala lob, slamming it through in one fluid motion. His head nearly hits the rim.

9:51: Kuminga’s tight defense forces Dort to miss a seven-foot shot.

9:30: Poole throws an errant lob, three feet in front of the rim, so Kuminga saves it by guiding the ball toward and through the rim. Bucket.

8:54: Kuminga misses a 3-pointer from the left corner. He’s now shooting about 30 percent beyond the arc. His deep shooting was said to be very poor, and it’s progressed and now merely is sub-mediocre.

8:09: Dort drives toward the basket, Kuminga slides and draws a charge – his first drawn charge at the NBA level.

“There was one day Draymond (Green) said Steph (Curry) cannot be the leading scorer and taking all the charges,” Kuminga said. “So, you know, if somebody else says that, that means everybody has to take charges. You got to do what you got to do.”

With Kuminga as their power source during that portion of the game, the Warriors took the lead on the next possession and kept it for the remainder of the game.

“With the team we’ve got, we got a lot of old guys,” Kuminga told NBC Sports Bay Area immediately after the game. “They always need a young guy to bring a lot of energy. That’s my job. That’s my role on this team.”

Kuminga’s dazzling fragment of the game was not a show of sheer perfection; the most electrifying performers are not flawless. They are capable of unique displays of brilliance. He flashes in that way.

This outburst was more like an exquisite saxophone solo that somehow managed to find the sweet spot, mesmerizing the entire audience without completely overshadowing the rest of the band. That, Kuminga claimed, was his intention.

“Get everybody going, playing hard,” he said. “If I do some good, it just gets my team excited. Everybody can wake up, and they’re going to turn up.”

The second quarter was the Warriors’ best of the night. They outscored the Thunder 36-23, outshot 60.9 percent to 36.4, recorded 12 assists and scored 10 points off seven Oklahoma City turnovers.

He finished with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, with two turnovers. He was plus-12 over 23 minutes, and nearly every second was at center.

If this role continues, and it likely will, Kuminga’s rebounding will have to get better. He’s learning how to work in tight spaces, and also discovering the nuances of the game. He is raw, but he is showing clear signs of progress. He has gotten better by the month, if not the week.

“JK is starting to feel more and more comfortable with what we’re trying to accomplish on the floor,” Kerr said. “He’s still got a long way to go, but he’s getting better every day.”

It was Kuminga who changed the tone of this game. That’s an accomplishment for any rookie, and all the meaningful for one sharing the floor with the likes of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Curry.