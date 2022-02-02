Jonathan Kuminga throws down windmill dunk, but Gary Payton II hurt on play

Kuminga throws down windmill dunk, but GP2 injured on play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' collective mood on one sequence in the fourth quarter in San Antonio went from elated to concerns in a matter of seconds.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game against the Spurs at AT&T Center, Gary Payton II forced a turnover and saved the ball to Moses Moody as it was going out of bounds.

Moody found a streaking Jonathan Kuminga and the 19-year-old threw down a nasty windmill dunk.

KUMINGA WINDMILL JAM ðŸ’¥ pic.twitter.com/HX5wB2EDRt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2022

But behind the play, GP2 fell into the front row of fans and appeared to tweak something.

GP2 came up limping after the steal that led to the Kuminga dunk pic.twitter.com/RlHLWHDtdM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2022

GP2 limped to the Warriors' bench but then walked to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

With the Warriors resting Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson in addition to players that are nursing injuries, GP2's absence left them with eight healthy players to close out the final six minutes of the game.