Jonathan Kuminga shrugs off Kawhi Leonard comp, wants to be uniquely himself

Jonathan Kuminga strives to develop his own unique style of play.

The young Warriors forward had another stellar game in Golden State's 108-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Chase Center. In 32 minutes off the bench, Kuminga scored 19 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, collected seven rebounds, had four steals and one block.

Just one night after his matchup with Kawhi Leonard in the Warriors' win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Kuminga was asked about the comparisons he oftentimes receives to the Clippers star and if he had the chance to pick Leonard's brain on the court.

"He don't really talk," Kuminga said to a room full of laughter.

"The first time I ever heard him talk was yesterday. I dapped him and he was like, 'Keep working, boy and stay healthy.' And that was my second time playing against him."

Although any comparison to someone like Leonard is a very positive sign for a developing player such as Kuminga, the 20-year-old wants to carve his own path.

"He's a great player, but I don't look to model my game after anybody," Kuminga continued. "I want to be unique, I want to be the only Jonathan. I'll definitely watch some of him, but I'm not trying to model his game to my game."

After an up-and-down start to his career, Kuminga appears to be hitting his stride at the perfect time for a Warriors team looking to make a push for one of the top Western Conference playoff spots.

