Jonathan Kuminga shortchanging Warriors?

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take on Tuesday that he’s hearing Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is ‘shortchanging’ the Warriors due to a reported lack of discipline, among other concerns regarding alleged issues with his attitude: ‘I’m worried about Kuminga. I’m hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head. The level of discipline he lacks. You understand?’

“Some of the foolishness. I’m not getting in his personal business. I’m not saying nothing like that. I’m talking attitude, I’m not talking actions. I’m saying that attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down. doing the work. “I’m hearing that he’s shortchanging the Warriors in that regard, and he gotta get his act together, because I’m a Jonathan Kuminga fan.” -via Bleacher Report / August 24, 2022

“I don’t think anyone can put themselves in his shoes and handle things the way he’s handled them,” said Warriors rookie guard Lester Quiñones, Wiseman’s former college roommate at Memphis. Said second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga: “Going through whatever he went through, a lot of people would’ve given up. Seeing him grow and being here every single day and coming out every single day and working hard, the team is proud of him and we want to have him around more.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / August 21, 2022

Kuminga comes from a tall family. His brother, Joel Ntambwe, is a 6-foot-9 forward who played college basketball at Texas Tech and UNLV, and even was on the Warriors’ summer league roster. Full of energy, Kuminga was the kid who didn’t walk, he ran. Really, he jumped. Or at least he tried to. “I was never bouncy, I was just a tall kid,” Kuminga said to NBC Sports Bay Area on the latest episode of Dubs Talk in an interview during the Las Vegas Summer League. “My friends used to be like, ‘Why are you so annoying? Why do you keep jumping so much?’ I was just like, ‘I’m just trying to work on my jumping, that’s it.'” -via NBC Sports / August 10, 2022

