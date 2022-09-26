Jonathan Kuminga reveals biggest lesson from Warriors' NBA Finals run

Kuminga reveals biggest lesson learned from Dubs' Finals run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Learning is a crucial part of any young player's development, and it's safe to say Jonathan Kuminga learned a lot in his rookie year.

When asked by reporters what key aspect he took away during the Warriors' championship run in 2022, Kuminga was forthcoming with his answer.

"I would say throughout the process, I would say just being more patient," Kuminga said Sunday during Warriors Media Day. "Working on my craft. Getting better every day as a person and as a basketball player.

"I would say the biggest thing is just finding a way to grow."

Growing up is something the 19-year-old forward did a lot of in his first year in the NBA.

From being a key bench piece to even starting some games and defending Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James while helping the Warriors win their fourth championship in eight years, Kuminga's growth has been accelerated, to say the least.

That said, Kuminga focused on a singular goal heading into the offseason.

"I mean, the most focus was just to get better every day. There might have been good days, bad days, just trying to push myself to get better," Kuminga concluded.

Aside from winning the championship, the Warriors' young forward had a busy offseason.

Not only did Kuminga show out in summer league, but the youngster also showcased that he could be a multi-faceted star when he played for the Democratic Republic of Congo in a handful of FIBA World Cup Qualifying games.

It's clear from watching his exploits during the aforementioned FIBA World Cup Qualifying games that he has been working on the things Warriors coach Steve Kerr wanted him to improve upon.

With Kuminga showcasing his full arsenal, the Warriors hope it is only a matter of time before the rest of the NBA sees why the Golden State picked him No. 7 overall in 2021.

Given the Warriors' history of developing players (i.e. Jordan Poole), a breakout season from Kuminga could be just on the horizon.

