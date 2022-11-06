Jonathan Kuminga to be part of new Warriors rotation, Steve Kerr declares

Kerr declares Kuminga will be part of new Warriors rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors fans will be seeing more of Jonathan Kuminga moving forward.

In speaking to reporters following Warriors practice on Sunday, coach Steve Kerr discussed the need to make changes to Golden State's rotations.

"The first eight, nine games of the year, we're really about getting our feet underneath us and trying to see what we have with different combinations and I think we've learned we've got to try something different," Kerr said.

After an 0-5 road trip, Kerr and the Warriors' coaching staff will be looking for ways to optimize the rotations, as Golden State has stumbled to a 3-7 record to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

That's where Kuminga comes into play.

"And so, JK will be part of the new rotation and I'm excited to play him and he's just got to keep doing what he's doing," Kerr continued.

In the Warriors' 114-105 loss to the Pelicans, the 20-year-old played well in his first game as a starter.

After two games playing zero minutes, Kuminga had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting -- 1-of-3 from 3-point range -- four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

It was this performance that earned Kuminga more minutes, and his all-around performance against New Orleans has Klay Thompson "excited" to see what the young forward can do.

"He's easy to find around the rim and he's a great cutter and he's got such goof size on the defensive end that as long as his effort's there, he's going to contribute," Thompson said. "What a great position to be, to be 20 years old and on the defending champs, it's pretty cool.

"I think the world of him."

Klay has a lot of praise for Kuminga's game ðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/qjgkTY8WLF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2022

Now that Kuminga is slated to see the floor more often, the Warriors will have another threat on the court that will take some of the pressure off of Jordan Poole.

Story continues

With Donte DiVincenzo nearing a return as well, it looks like Golden State's rotations will be crisper, now that Kuminga's role has been fully established.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast