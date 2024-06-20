Jonathan Kuminga leaps into NBA’s top-100 players

Jonathan Kuminga enjoyed a breakout season with the Golden State Warriors. The athletic forward broke into Steve Kerr’s starting lineup and proved he can be an All-Star caliber player in the coming year. Kuminga’s athleticism and ability to pressure the rim were both major additions to Golden State’s system.

In HoopsHype’s latest player rankings, Frank Urbina has listed Kuminga at 83rd, marking an 18-place jump and seeing him crack the top 100 for the first time in his professional career. Kuminga will likely continue climbing those rankings as he improves and gets more opportunities.

“Kuminga went from a pure slasher with little outside scoring ability to a solid midrange bucket-getter, including off the dribble, and has the makings of a potential All-Star if the 21-year-old takes another leap comparable to the one he took from Year 2 to Year 3,” Urbina wrote. “He’s got a ton of tools to work with thanks to his size on the wing, length and overall athleticism.”

Kuminga appeared in 74 regular season games for the Warriors, he started 46 of them. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 52.9% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range.

Golden State is expected to be active during the offseason. As such, Kuminga could find himself stepping into a bigger role next season as he continues to develop into a leading talent for the Warriors.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire