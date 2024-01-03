Jonathan Kuminga hammers it home

Murray's impressed Gannon while playing the Cardinals further and further form the Caleb Williams-Drake Maye sweepstakes.
Bowers should be a top-15 pick.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
Ryan was an accomplished quarterback and an accomplished mathematician, both during and after his NFL career.
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
These 10 fantasy assets helped championship teams secure the title in Week 17. Jorge Martin highlights them and more.
How we remember the Dolphins' season will be determined on Sunday night.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Moore has been placed in concussion protocol and his Week 18 status is unknown.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.