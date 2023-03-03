Jonathan Kuminga had 'one of his best games' vs. Kawhi Leonard, per Steve Kerr

Kerr: JK had 'one of his best games' in matchup with Kawhi originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr was impressed with what he saw from Jonathan Kuminga on Thursday night.

The young Warriors forward was matched up with Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard in Golden State's 115-91 win at Chase Center and passed his test with flying colors.

In 28 minutes off the bench, Kuminga recorded 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range along with one of his signature dunks. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished two assists.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Kerr explained why Thursday's game was one of Kuminga's best.

Steve Kerr believes Kuminga played "one of his best games" tonight pic.twitter.com/sadeC11AdH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 3, 2023

"I think it was one of his best games that he's played here in his young career," Kerr said. "He played with good energy, he attacked when he should have, shot when he should have. There was a better sense of feeling the game offensively and just competed defensively.

"And Kawhi is such a tough matchup, but the reason JK is here is because he has that amazing physical gift of just being strong and athletic with long arms. And he's learning how to use that gift."

Despite scoring 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 2 of 3 from 3-point range, Leonard was held in check mostly by Kuminga's presence on both ends of the floor.

The 20-year-old was plus-19 in plus-minus and played a big role in the Warriors' fourth straight win.

