How Jonathan Kuminga fared in two FIBA World Cup qualifying games

With training camp quickly approaching, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga got a chance to work on his game during a three-game slate of FIBA World Cup qualifying games in Tunisia, Africa.

While Kuminga was the best player on the floor for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, that didn't translate into any wins.

After scoring a game-high 18 points Friday despite a poor shooting performance, Kuminga bounced back with better numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

In Congo DR's 101-58 loss to South Sudan on Saturday, Kuminga scored a team-high 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field. He went 2-of-8 from 3-point range, dished out four assists, and grabbed two rebounds.

As was the case on many occasions during his rookie season with the Warriors, Kuminga had a highlight reel dunk.

Highlights from Jonathan Kuminga's second international outing pic.twitter.com/KPGDG3X1jw — GSWCBA (@gswcba) August 28, 2022

A day later, the 19-year-old Kuminga scored a game-high 19 points in Congo DR's 57-45 loss to Tunisia. He shot 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

While Kuminga did grab eight rebounds against Tunisia, he also had eight turnovers, which is something he's going to have to control once the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway in October.

Kuminga did make a point of getting to the free throw line as he went 18-of-26 from the charity stripe over the three games.

During his first ever FIBA international window he averaged: 17.7ppg, 5.3rpg, 1.7apg, 1.0spg on .667/.238/.692 (2PT/3PT/FT).



Unfortunately, DR Congo lost all three games and currently find themselves 5th in their FIBA World Cup qualification group with 3 games to go in February. — GSWCBA (@gswcba) August 28, 2022

Congo DR's next three FIBA World Cup qualifying games are in February, right after the NBA's All-Star break. It's unclear if the Warriors would allow Kuminga to leave the team to participate in those games.

Despite the results, Kuminga gained valuable experience during the three games in Tunisia this weekend. The Warriors are going to need him to build off his rookie season if they hope to repeat as NBA champions.

