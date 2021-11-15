Jonathan Kuminga with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

The final championship of the North American motorsports season came down to the final turn of the 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, where Ricky Taylor went off course attempting to make the title-clinching pass of Felipe Nasr. Taylor drove through the grass as he blew the turn, then steadied his Acura fielded by Wayne Taylor Racing back onto the track. Nasr, though, sailed past him in the Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac for Action Express to nip Taylor at the finish line.