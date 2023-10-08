Jonathan Kuminga drops 24 points with 8 boards in preseason opener vs. Lakers

Once Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and the rest of the starters came off the court in the Golden State Warriors’ preseason opener, the Jonathan Kuminga show got underway.

Kuminga led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field with four made triples to go along with eight boards, four assists and two blocks in 24 minutes off the bench.

On the way to his impressive performance, Kuminga tacked on another high-flying dunk above the rim. In the fourth quarter, Kuminga caught a lob while out in transition on a fast break. The former G League Ignite product emphatically slammed down an explosive one-handed jam.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

https://x.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1710848634181534189?s=20

Here is a look at more highlights from Kuminga’s effort against the Lakers on Saturday night.

Via @NBA on Twitter:

https://x.com/NBA/status/1710854369833353628?s=20

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire