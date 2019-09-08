Jonathan Jones signs three-year extension with Patriots

The Patriots have signed cornerback Jonathan Jones to a contract extension through 2022.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the three-year extension has a base value of $21 million with another $4 million in incentives and bonuses.

Jones was scheduled to make $3.095 million on the restricted free agent tender this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.

He entered the NFL as an unrestricted free agent, signing with the Patriots in 2016.

Jones played all 16 games last season and made 50 tackles, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks. He helped hold Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill to one catch in the AFC Championship Game.

Jones has appeared in 48 regular-season games with 10 starts and seven playoff games with two starts. He also is a core special teamer.