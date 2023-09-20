Jonathan Jones returns to Patriots practice

Cornerback Jonathan Jones was back on the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday.

Jones missed practice last Friday with an ankle injury and he was inactive for their loss to the Dolphins last Sunday night. Jones was listed as a limited participant in his return to practice.

Cornerback Marcus Jones did play against Miami, but he left the game with a shoulder injury. He did not participate in practice and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (not injury related) was the only other Patriot out of practice Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), left tackle Trent Brown (concussion), guard Michael Onwenu (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), offensive lineman Sidy Sow (concussion), and guard Cole Strange (knee) were listed as limited participants.