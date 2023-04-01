Jonathan Jones is the perfect ‘Patriot’

Last month, former Auburn cornerback Jonathan Jones signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension to remain with the New England Patriots, and head coach Bill Belichick could not be happier.

Following the announcement of Devin McCourty’s retirement, Belichick hoped that the Patriots’ defensive backfield would remain somewhat intact, and he got his wish when Jones signed his extension.

Why is Belichick so elated to keep Jones on his roster for at least two more seasons? He says that Jones possesses qualities that he looks for when finding the perfect players to fill his roster.

“(Jones) gives us a lot of leadership and presence back there. He’s been a great player for us for a long time in a lot of different roles, including the kicking game, which is where he started,” Belichick said of Jones. “He epitomizes what we want in a Patriot player. It’s great to have him.”

Jones has just completed his seventh professional season, all with New England. He has accumulated 262 total tackles and 11 interceptions. Last season, he reached season highs in both of those categories by recording 56 and four respectively.

More Auburn in NFL!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire