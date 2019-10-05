Jonathan Jones was flagged but not ejected for his hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the Patriots' Week 4 win in Buffalo, and it turns out he won't be fined for the hit either.

#Patriots DB Jonathan Jones, whose hit landed #Bills QB Josh Allen in the concussion protocol, was not fined, source said. It was determined Jones turned his shoulder to stop the runner (who is not defenseless), while the runner is being tackled, falling forward and down. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2019

Jones insisted after there was no intent to injure Allen during the play and reached out to him afterward to let him know the play "was just football."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bills didn't appreciate the way Jones went high on their quarterback, but the fact remains that the quarterback was scrambling on the play and was no longer protected by the same rules as if he were in the pocket.

Malicious or not, the hit changed the game in a big way. The Patriots defense didn't have to worry about Allen scrambling the rest of the way with Matt Barkley in the game, so their offensive shortcomings didn't end up costing them.

Allen is no longer in the concussion protocol and both teams will have games tomorrow, so perhaps we can now put this whole thing behind us, yes?

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Jonathan Jones not fined for hit on Bills QB Josh Allen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston