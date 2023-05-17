Jonathan Jones excited to see Year 2 version of Patriots CB Jack Jones

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones is looking to bounce back after a successful 2022 season on the field. Off-the-field issues were a source of frustration for the rookie, and a veteran teammate wants to help him with that.

Jones missed the final four games due to an injury and finished the season on the suspension list. A reported altercation with head coach Bill Belichick ended what was a roller coaster season for the rookie.

All told, the rookie recorded 25 tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions.

Patriots veteran corner Jonathan Jones wants to be there to support the second-year star, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Dakota Randall.

“Just to be there for him,” Jones said on Tuesday. “Anything that he needs, whether it be on the field or off the field, just to show him what it is to be a New England Patriot cornerback, player, just a professional in this league. And just watch him continue to grow. Heading into Year 2, you’re just going to see growth.”

Jack should figure to be a key part of the unit that was bolstered with the selection of Oregon corner Christian Gonzalez in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

At the very least, he has teammates willing to support him.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire