Jonathan Jones contract details: Patriots CB reportedly earns big raise

The New England Patriots are expressing their appreciation for Jonathan Jones in cold, hard cash.

Jones reportedly agreed to a three-year extension with the Patriots over the weekend after a breakout 2018 season for the eventual Super Bowl champions.

The Boston Globe's Ben Volin revealed more details about the cornerback's contract Thursday morning, and it appears he's getting a significant pay bump in 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones' new contract is a 4-year deal worth $24m and $12m fully guaranteed over the first two seasons. Comes with an $8.075m signing bonus.



Got a nice raise from $3.1m to $8.8m this year. And it lowered his cap number from $3.1m to $2.7m



— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 12, 2019

Jones earned about $950,000 in total cash last season on a $630,000 base salary. In 2019 -- the first year of his four-year deal through 2022 -- that total cash value shoots up to $8.8 million with a $3.095 million base salary.

Jones also has $800k in per-game roster bonus from 20-22. His cash by year and cap numbers:



2019: $8.8m, $2.75m

2020: $4m, $6.02m

2021: $5.1m, $7.12m

2022: $6.2m, $8.22m



Pretty strong deal for the former UDFA. Patriots see him in their plans for at least 2-3 more years













— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 12, 2019

Jones has earned every penny, though. An undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016, the 25-year-old tallied a career-high three interceptions while playing all 16 regular season game.

Story continues

He then elevated his game in the postseason, helping neutralize speedy Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the AFC Championship Game and starting at slot cornerback during the Patriots' defensive domination of the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Jones' new deal also benefits the Patriots, of course, as his cap hit drops from $3.1 million to $2.7 million this season. Expect him to play a key role in a deep New England cornerback group featuring Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty and J.C. Jackson.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Jonathan Jones contract details: Patriots CB reportedly earns big raise originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston