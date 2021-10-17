Jonathan Jones, Adrian Phillips briefly exit with injuries in Week 6 vs. Cowboys

Pats DBs Jones, Phillips briefly exit with injuries vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots secondary nearly lost two key contributors on Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Jonathan Jones entered the blue medical tent after suffering a ribs injury in the first quarter of the Week 6 matchup. The veteran cornerback went to the locker room, but was able to return later on in the second quarter.

For the time he was out, Jones was replaced by Justin Bethel, who made a big second-quarter play that led to the first interception of safety Kyle Dugger's career.

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips also went down earlier in the game with a foot injury, but he was able to return as well.

While it's an encouraging sign that Jones and Phillips returned to action, both defensive backs' statuses will be worth monitoring heading into the team's Week 7 matchup vs. the New York Jets.