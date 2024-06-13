Jonathan Isaac showed what’s possible for Magic forward’s future

As the Magic returned to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years, Jonathan Isaac made major steps on his way to returning to form.

The 26-year-old forward played in the second-most games (58) in a single season of his career, appeared in both games of a back-to-back for the first time since 2019 and started his first games (2) since 2020.

“To have played the amount of games that I played, to battle the way that I did, I’m just grateful,” Isaac said.

Although he still missed 22 games, including seven (Dec. 29-Jan. 9) with a right hamstring strain, he avoided a major injury and grew more comfortable as the season went on.

It comes after he played in just 11 games last season after two-plus years off the court due to leg injuries.

Isaac will be able to focus on improving his game and not rehabbing during the summer.

“It’s going to pay dividends,” he said. “Now, rolling into next season, I can really try to hone [in on] my skills and get back to what I’ve been.”

An improved Isaac could result in a major payoff for the Magic, who have stuck with him throughout his injury-riddled career. He’s only appeared in 36.9% (205) of 555 possible regular season games that Isaac could have played in since Orlando drafted him No. 6 overall in 2017.

But the wait has been worth it.

Averaging a team-high 1.21 blocks, Isaac finished the season tied for 14th in the NBA . Altering shots on defense and finding his spots on offense, he averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds during 15.8 minutes.

Among players who appeared in at least 58 games and defended against 6.1 field-goal attempts per contest, Isaac lowered opponents’ accuracy when he defended them by 6% (down from 48.1% to 42.1%), according to NBA.com.

That decrease in accuracy when Isaac defended an opponents’ attempts was tied for No. 1 in the league with Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, who won NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Isaac, however, wasn’t eligible for the award nor could he have earned All-Defense because of the amount of games he played in this season. NBA players have to appear in at least 65 and be on the court for at least 20 minutes in those games to be eligible for MVP, DPOY, Most Improved Player, All-NBA and All-Defense.

While Isaac was able to stay relatively healthy, Orlando faces another decision about his contract. He has a non-guaranteed salary for 2024-25 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million if he’s on the roster past Jan. 10).

The Magic picked up his guarantees previously, including $17.4 million last year. The upcoming season is the last of a 4-year, $69.6 million deal he signed in December 2020.

Isaac hopes the front office does its best to keep the team intact, but understands why that might not happen despite finishing fifth in the East.

“[I] love everybody on this team and wish everybody the best — shoot, myself included,” Isaac said. “[I] hope everything works out and the team is able stay together as much as possible, but we’ll see, react and come into training camp ready to work.

“The heartbeat of this organization is togetherness and ‘by committee’ anyway so no matter who’s here, they’ll be integrated properly and be ready to play.”

