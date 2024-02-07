Jonathan Isaac sends the shot away

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers have come to terms.
Betting on the Super Bowl continues to grow.
The NHL season is entering the home stretch, so if you need to make big moves, consider cutting these players to make room.
The NBA trade deadline could inspire fantasy managers to be more active than normal. Let's explore some potential names to acquire or deal.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
Not that long ago, the NFL didn’t deem Las Vegas worthy of a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl. Now, it's hosting an actual Super Bowl there.
Jorge Martin presents the case for the young and talented Green Bay Packers as an offense fantasy managers should target next season.
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
Patrick Mahomes is back in another Super Bowl. It's another opportunity for him to build on his legacy.
In the wake of his dad's departure, Steve is headed across the country.
The two favorites to reach the end zone first are Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
Johni Broome thought Morgan Freeman was just a random fan grabbing his jersey as he fell out of bounds on Saturday night.
Bill Belichick thanked Patriots fans for braving all sorts of weather to support their team.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.