Jonathan Isaac scores and draws the foul

The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
Here's what makes Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense so dangerous — and what the Ravens' elite defense might do to counter. Also, can Lamar Jackson maximize his team's concepts and avoid turnovers?
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
The Friars opened up an 11-point halftime lead, then extended it in the second.
Essentially, there’s nowhere to go but up for everybody involved, and there’s no doubt Morant will be embraced by many if he merely displays his basketball excellence nightly and keeps the nonsense to a minimum.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Need help with your Week 16 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
WKU trailed 28-0 early in the second quarter before winning 38-35.
Austin Ekeler ponders his next steps and whether they lie in football or elsewhere.
It’s the calm before the storm of the conference season, when basketball teams are on break for academic finals and those that are playing are putting up blowout scores against lesser opponents.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
In today's edition of Yahoo Sports AM: The Jets make the wrong kind of history, the end of Steph Curry's historic streak, top plays of the weekend, and more.