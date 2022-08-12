Jonathan India airlifted to hospital after leg injury in Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Jonathan India spent Thursday night in an Iowa City hospital after he suffered a lower leg injury in the Field of Dreams game.

Doctors were concerned that flying might affect the swelling his leg, the team said, and he rode in a car with an athletic trainer back to Cincinnati on Friday afternoon. India is expected to be at Great American Ball Park on Saturday when the Reds and Chicago Cubs resume their three-game weekend series.

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) is hit by a pitch in the first inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa.

India, last year's National League Rookie of the Year, exited Thursday's game in Dyersville, Iowa in the fourth inning. India was hit by a pitch on his left leg below the knee in the first inning by Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly. India grimaced, took one step out of the batter's box and bent at the waist before removing his shin guard.

He limped for a couple of steps on his way toward first base, and then jogged for a couple of steps once he reached the bag. The field microphones picked up India telling Cubs first baseman P.J. Higgins that he was OK.

India struck out in the second inning and played three innings at second base before he was removed.

"It's not fractured," Reds Manager David Bell said after the game. "It just got him in a bad spot where as the game went on it got more swollen and he lost all flexibility. He was really having a tough time moving. It has to be significant to get him out of the game, but the good news is no fracture."

India is hitting .243 this season with seven homers, 11 doubles and 24 RBI in 59 games.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jonathan India airlifted to hospital after Field of Dreams game injury