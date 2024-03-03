Jonathan Gruden with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames
Jonathan Gruden (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 03/02/2024
Jonathan Gruden (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 03/02/2024
Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw six weeks ago.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
Pickett struggled mightily in his sophomore season, both on the field and with injuries.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
“I would be lying to you if I said it doesn’t mean anything. Because it absolutely does.”
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
Jorge Martin recommends drafting several players who have a key motivation to put up big numbers this season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
The Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal the pitchers they're most excited about for the 2024 season.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
After 1,706 players participated in the league-wide player survey, a bunch of interesting (and disgusting) details came out about NFL team facilities.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast discussing the current relevancy of the NFL Scouting Combine. Well Dan and Pat do, Ross just disappears at the start of the show. Once Ross returns, the trio debates which QB in this draft process will become the 'lightning rod' prospect of 2024.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
There is always a player, often a QB, who inspires not just debate, but at times passionate support and/or vitriol. He serves as the cornerstone for the two or three months of “draft debate.”
Perkins was a breakout star as a freshman edge rusher with 7.5 sacks in 2022.
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
In today's special edition: In lieu of our typical format, the top half of today's newsletter is dedicated to our feature story: Rugby, mouthguards and the future of head injuries.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.