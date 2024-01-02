Jonathan Greenard remains out of Texans' practice

For the first time since Week 14, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has begun a work week without being on the practice report. Stroud returned Sunday from a two-game absence after being diagnosed with a concussion against the Jets on Dec. 10.

He now is fully healthy heading into the Week 18 showdown with the Colts.

All eight players on the Texans' practice report, though, were estimated as non-participants Tuesday.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), fullback Andrew Beck (calf), receiver Noah Brown (back), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (groin) and receiver Robert Woods (hip) did not participate in the walkthrough.

Greenard, who has 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits this season, missed all of last week's practices and the game against the Titans with his injury.