Jonathan Greenard, Noah Brown ruled out for Saturday

The Texans won't have their sack leader as they try to lock down a playoff spot on Saturday night.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard missed practice for the third straight day on Thursday and the Texans have ruled him out for their matchup with the Colts. An ankle injury will keep Greenard from adding to the 12.5 sacks he has racked up this season.

Wide receiver Noah Brown has also been ruled out with a back injury. He has 33 catches for 567 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans have players at each position listed as questionable as well. Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle) returned for a limited practice Thursday, but wide receiver Robert Woods (hip) remained out.

Fullback Andrew Beck (calf), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle), and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (groin) were also listed as questionable.