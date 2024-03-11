Jonathan Greenard agrees to sign with Vikings

The Vikings' quarterback situation is unclear with Kirk Cousins officially hitting the open market on Monday afternoon.

But Minnesota has made a move to improve its defense.

According to a report from NFL Media, the Vikings have agreed to sign edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

As an initial report on Greenard's numbers, ESPN's Adam Schefter notes the deal is for four years and worth $76 million with $42 million guaranteed.

Greenard, 26, was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft and just completed his rookie deal. He put together his best season in 2023, recording 12.5 sacks with 15 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits. He also had a pair of passes defensed and a forced fumble.

In 48 games with 32 starts, Greenard has 23.0 sacks, 32 TFLs, 41 QB hits, and eight passes defensed.

Greenard was No. 34 on PFT's list of top 100 free agents.