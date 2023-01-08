Jonathan Greenard with 39-yard pick-six for the Texans

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans are looking at losing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Texans were up 17-7 over the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter Sunday after Jonathan Greenard intercepted Sam Ehlinger and returned it 39 yards for a score.

If the Texans go on to win and the Chicago Bears lose to Minnesota, the Monsters of the Midway would have the first pick in the 2023 draft by virtue of going 3-14 as opposed to Houston finishing 3-13-1.

