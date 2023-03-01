Jonathan Gannon still doesn’t know how Isaiah Simmons will be used

With a new defense coming for the Arizona Cardinals from head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Ralllis, there are questions.

One major question is where linebacker Isaiah Simmons will be used.

Since coming into the league, he has been used as an off-ball linebacker, an edge rusher, a slot cornerback and a safety.

Gannon doesn’t know where Simmons will play in 2023 in a new defense but he is excited to see where that might be.

“I look forward to figuring that out with him and the coaches,” Gannon said at the NFL combine on Tuesday, via PHNX. “It’s not going to be, ‘hey, you’re stuck in this box, this is what you’re doing.’ I’ve got to see what he can handle physically and mentally and know that he is a unique skillet guy and we will use him accordingly.”

He would appear to fit nicely in the role that Kyzir White had for the Philadelphia Eagles, who had 110 tackles and seven pass breakups, but he could be used a lot fo different ways.

We will see as training camp approaches in December.

