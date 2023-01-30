How Jonathan Gannon staying with Eagles impacts Patriots' Nick Caley

How latest NFL coaching news impacts Nick Caley's Patriots future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' offensive coaching staff is rounding into form, but there's still one notable question mark.

Tight ends coach Nick Caley has been with the Patriots since 2015, but his contract is up for this offseason, according to our Phil Perry. The 40-year-old interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator opening but lost out to Bill O'Brien and isn't among the Patriots coaches at the East-West Shrine Bowl this week.

So, does that mean Caley will take a job elsewhere in 2023? Not necessarily.

The New York Jets interviewed Caley for their OC job but hired Nathaniel Hackett instead, while Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon revealed Sunday that he's staying in Philadelphia next season and won't pursue head coaching jobs elsewhere.

That's a notable development for Caley because Gannon was viewed as a potential candidate for the Houston Texans' head coach opening -- with Caley possibly coming with him as offensive coordinator thanks to his ties with Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

"I'm told he'll be in the running for the coordinator job in Houston if Eagles assistant Jonathan Gannon gets the head job there," Perry wrote of Caley last week.

Instead, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans looks like the frontrunner for the Texans head coach opening, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

There's been no chatter of Caley joining Ryans in Houston, so his outside options appear to be limited. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels could decide to poach his coworker from New England, but that would require moving on from another former Patriots assistant, Mick Lombardi, whom Las Vegas hired last season.

In short, it's looking more likely that Caley could remain with the Patriots in 2023 -- either in his current role as tight ends coach or a new role under O'Brien.