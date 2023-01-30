Jonathan Gannon says he’ll remain Eagles DC after 31-7 win over 49ers to advance to Super Bowl

Jonathan Gannon to @BrelandFOX29 after the game. “Philly is keeping me. Good bad or indifferent I’m staying here.” pic.twitter.com/TCaK5bQIGy — David Grzybowski (@DavidGrzyTV) January 29, 2023

Jonathan Gannon has a Super Bowl-caliber defense and he’s likely to remain the Eagles’ defensive coordinator despite interviewing for the vacant head coaching positions.

In his first season as defensive coordinator, Gannon’s Eagles’ defense surrendered 5.2 yards per play, tied for the seventh-fewest in the league. The Eagles were tied with the Bears and Panthers for the fifth-fewest takeaways in the NFL with 16.

This season, Gannon’s defense was among the top units in the NFL, finishing No. 2 overall in total defense, No. 1 against the pass, and 8th in the NFL in points allowed.

