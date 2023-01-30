Jonathan Gannon plans to return as Eagles' defensive coordinator in 2023

Gannon plans to return as Eagles' defensive coordinator in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jonathan Gannon isn’t going anywhere. That’s the word from Gannon himself following the Eagles’ 31-7 win over the 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

Gannon, whose defense has allowed just two touchdowns in two postseason games, told Breland Moore of FOX 29 that he’ll be back in the same capacity in 2023.

“Philly’s keeping me,” Gannon said. “Good, bad or indifferent, I’m staying here.”

This is fantastic news for the Eagles, who had the No. 2-ranked defense in the NFL during the regular season but have taken their play to another level in the postseason, holding the Giants and 49ers to 14 points, 391 yards and 192 passing yards.

The Eagles are the first team since 1986 to allow 110 net passing yards in back-to-back postseason games.

They held the Giants to 109 and the 49ers to 83. In 1986, the Dolphins held the Browns to 62 and the Patriots to 71.

Gannon was a candidate for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job and was rumored to be in the mix for the Broncos job. The Texans are expected to hire 49ers coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and Gannon never did actually interview with the Broncos.

After a slow start last year, the Eagles finished the season ranked 10th in the league in points allowed, and they finished second this year. This is the first time since 2001 and 2002 they’ve finished in the top 10 in consecutive seasons.

And this is the first time since the 1948 and 1949 NFL Championship Games the Eagles have allowed seven or fewer points in back-to-back playoff games.

Gannon is a big believer in generating pressure with his front, which allows him to devote assets to pass defense. The Eagles’ 70 sacks this year were 3rd-most in history, and only 6 ½ of them came from linebackers or defensive backs.

The Eagles led the NFL in pass defense for the first time since 1991 and they’ve now held 11 of their 19 opponents to 17 or fewer points.

Nick Sirianni has spoken incredibly highly of Gannon for two years and is undoubtedly thrilled that he’s not losing his defensive coordinator.

“Coaches from other teams ask me, does Jonathan Gannon get crap here? I'm like, ‘Somehow, yeah, he does,’” Sirianni said after the Giants playoff win. “Like, this guy is incredible. He's going to be a head football coach in the National Football League because of what he does. This guy is a stud. He's a stud.”

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is expected to have a second interview for the Colts head coaching opening this coming week.

