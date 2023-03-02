Jonathan Gannon ‘not sure’ if DeAndre Hopkins will play for Cardinals in 2023

A big question entering this offseason for the Arizona Cardinals is the future of receiver DeAndre Hopkins. There is a feeling that he could be traded after two seasons of missing a bunch of games.

He has missed 15 games over the last two seasons to injuries and suspension. He is 31 years old and is due more than $19 million in salary and counts more than $30 million against the salary cap.

He surely doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild but he still is one of the best to play the position when he is on the field.

So will he be on the roster when the season begins?

“I’m not sure,” new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said at the NFL combine, according to the official team site. “We are evaluating everyone.”

Gannon has been on the job in Arizona less than a month. General manager Monti Ossenfort hasn’t been the general manager much longer.

Ossenfort had a productive meeting with Hopkins already this offseason.

The fact that Gannon doesn’t know yet isn’t an answer saying there is doubt.

He just doesn’t know because he and the coaching staff are still in the process of evaluating the roster for offseason needs, fits and moves.

Gannon did acknowledge Hopkins’ ability.

“I know this – he’s a premier receiver you have to have a plan for (to defend),” he said. “He limits you with how you have to play defense. … He’s a valuable asset for us.”

With Hopkins on the roster, the receiver room still looks good. If he is moved, the position suddenly needs some addressing.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire