Jonathan Gannon: Marvin Harrison Jr. is exceeding my expectations

Some members of the Cardinals dug deeper into the dictionary than others when it came to saying what they like about rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but the semantic differences were less important than the unified rave reviews the first-round pick is getting.

Harrison's fellow wideout Michael Wilson called Harrison "very perspicacious" while talking to reporters on Tuesday. Many people likely had to look up that perspicacious had to do with Harrison's insight and understanding of things, but it didn't take as long to parse head coach Jonathan Gannon's feeling that he's getting more than he expected from the rookie already.

"My expectation for him, he meets and exceeds it thus far," Gannon said, via the team's website.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has joined the chorus of praise for Harrison, who said he has worked to not "come in here with a big head" this offseason. The rest of the Cardinals might be making that a little more difficult as they look forward to big things from Harrison on the field this fall.