The Eagles got a win over the Lions to kick off the 2022 season, but defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon wasn’t thrilled with his unit’s effort.

Detroit was down 17 points before closing the gap to 38-35 in the fourth quarter, which left Gannon to say that “we need to improve quick” in both execution and technique at a Tuesday press conference.

Gannon said he’s confident the defense will take those steps, but the effort will be complicated by the presence of Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the other side of the field in Week Two. He had nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns last weekend and Gannon acknowledged the difficulty that he’ll give the Eagles this weekend.

“There are a lot of guys out there, but he’s a special player,” Gannon said. “I don’t rank guys, but he’s up in that top group. He can beat you all different types of ways, so when you’re looking at his game, he’s not a one-dimensional guy. He can take the roof off, he can beat you underneath, he can beat you with yards after catch. They do a really good job of deploying him different ways, so it’s hard to have a plan for him to always have two guys on him. It’s going to be a good challenge for us, and we’ll be up for it.”

Slowing Jefferson has proven to be too tall a task for most defenses over the last two seasons, but figuring out the right plan would go a long way toward making the Eagles 2-0 on the young season.

Jonathan Gannon: We'll be up for challenge of facing Justin Jefferson