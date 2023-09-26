Jonathan Gannon: Joshua Dobbs has played winning football for us since he got here

Arizona's victory over Dallas marked Jonathan Gannon's first win as an NFL head coach and it was also Joshua Dobbs' first W as a starting quarterback.

Dobbs has been in the league since 2017, entering the NFL as a Steelers fourth-round pick. But this is his first chance to be a consistent starter, as the Cardinals await Kyler Murray's return from a torn ACL.

On Monday, Gannon praised Dobbs for his play through the season's first three weeks.

“I think he’s played winning football for us since he’s been here,” Gannon said in his press conference. “I think you guys will continue to see his improvement as he gets more and more comfortable. You can ask him, he’s pretty comfortable right now. He’s making a bunch of plays for us, he’s got good command in the huddle, and he never has any flinch, which I love about him. He’s doing a good job.”

Dobbs has completed 72 percent of his passes for 549 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 98.1 passer rating. He’s also rushed for 93 yards with a TD.

In Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys, Dobbs was 17-of-21 for 189 yards with a touchdown plus six carries for 55 yards.

It’s unclear when Murray will return, but Dobbs looks like he’ll continue to be a steady hand piloting Arizona’s offense for the time being.