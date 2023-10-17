Jonathan Gannon hints Kyler Murray may return to practice this week

It sounds like Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is getting closer to his return to play after tearing his ACL last December.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said in a Monday radio interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 that Murray is doing a “good job” in his rehab, adding he liked the week that the quarterback had.

“We’ve got to kind of see here the next couple days, see how tonight goes and tomorrow goes, and again, though, we’re not rushing that,” Gannon said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, who noted that Gannon was hinting “very strongly” that Murray is making enough progress to be designated to return. “We’re making sure that he feels good about going out there, but he’s trending in the right direction.”

Once the Cardinals designate Murray to return, he’ll have a 21-day practice window to be activated to the 53-man roster. It’s likely Murray would need at least a week of practice — if not more — before he's ready to play.

Arizona plays at Seattle, vs. Baltimore, and at Cleveland over the next three weeks. The team's bye isn’t until Week 14 in December.

Gannon said the team wants "to make sure that before the mental gets put on him of playing football, to make sure the physical is right.

“Just all the different things that he does as a player and what he wants to be able to do playing the position, to make sure we can simulate that as much as we can without being out there playing football but that he feels comfortable with everything that he’s going to need to be able to do to function.”

Still, Gannon feels like Murray is mentally ready to start the on-field portion of his return.

“But you’ve got to play football, too,” Gannon said. “We understand there’s going to be a little of a learning curve, a new system for him. He hasn’t taken a snap in this offense. I like the plan with kind of how we have it structured and the work that he’s been putting in during practice, in meetings, the extra time spent in the morning and at night.

“I mean, this guy is a competitor. He’s doing a lot to get himself as mentally and physically ready as he can before he goes out there and practices. And I really appreciate him for that because he puts the work in, I know that.”

In 11 games last year, Murray completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions — good for a passer rating of 87.2.