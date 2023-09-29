Jonathan Gannon gives update about rookie CB Garrett Williams

Cornerback Garrett Williams has become a bit of a forgotten man this season. A third-round pick by the Cardinals out of Syracuse, he has been out since he was drafted recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last October.

He has been on the non-football injury list and it is possible for him to be designated to return as soon as next week.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon gave an update about the rookie cornerback, although he did not give clear timetable for his NFL debut.

“We’ll see,” he said Wednesday. “We’ve got to make that decision collectively with all our guys, like I said, but he is doing a really good job. He has advanced some things that he needs to be able to do. I think that in the last couple of weeks here I like where he is trending, but that’s a case-by-case and day-by-day basis. We’ll make those decisions when we need to, but I like where he is trending right now.”

Once Williams is designated to return, it opens a 21-day window in which he can practice and can be restored to the active roster. He would revert to NFI if not activated and would be ineligible to play the rest of the season.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire