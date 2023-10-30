Jonathan Gannon changes mind, benches QB Josh Dobbs in Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals are making a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Jonathan, just a day after saying that Josh Dobbs will be his starting quarterback in Week 9, has decided to bench Dobbs and make a change.

He told reporters Monday that either Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune would start, according to Darren Urban.

Sunday night after the Cardinals lost 31-24 to the Baltimore Ravens, Gannon expressed 100% confidence in Dobbs and in him giving the team the best chance of winning.

A night and film review changed his mind.

“Just watching the tape again, talking with the staff, feel like this gives us the best chance to win,” Gannon said, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

Gannon said he doesn’t know what day he will know whether Murray or Tune will start. The team will travel to Cleveland on Friday.

Dobbs might not even be active for the game. He might be the emergency third quarterback.

In Dobb’s eight starts, the Cardinals were 1-7 and he completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also rushed for 258 yards and three scores.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire