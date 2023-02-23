Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals coaching staff tracker
The Arizona Cardinals have only announced Jonathan Gannon as head coach and their three top coordinators. However, there have been reports of many other coaches joining the staff.
Below, we go through the guys we know.
Offensive staff
Drew Petzing: offensive coordinator
Israel Woolfork: Quarterbacks coach
Drew Terrell: Passing game coordinator
Klayton Adams: Offensive line coach
Ben Steele: tight ends coach
Defensive staff
Nick Rallis: defensive coordinator
Sam Siefkes: linebackers coach
Ryan Smith: cornerbacks coach
Patrick Toney: safeties coach
William Peagler: defensive assistant
Special teams
Jeff Rodgers: Special teams coordinator, assistant head coach