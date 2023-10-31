Jonathan Gannon: Cardinals will add a third quarterback

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was not scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday, but he popped into offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's press conference in the wake of the news that Arizona traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Vikings.

Gannon thanked Dobbs for the work he did stepping in as the team's starter after being acquired in a trade with the Browns just before the start of the regular season. Gannon called Dobbs "an ultimate pro for what he did for us and our team."

Gannon announced on Monday that Dobbs would not be starting for the team in Week Nine and that rookie Clayton Tune will get the nod if Kyler Murray is not deemed ready to go. There's no other quarterback on the roster at the moment, but Gannon said on Tuesday that the team plans to change that.

"We’re sorting through getting another guy in here because I like to have three. That will come over the next couple of days," Gannon said, via Arizona Sports.

Murray remains on the PUP list and would have to be added to the 53-man roster in order to be active on Sunday. Dobbs' departure opens a spot for that to happen, but the plans to add a third quarterback could impact how they approach that decision.