Jonathan Galette is offered by Rutgers football

Jonathan Galette was offered by Rutgers football on Friday. The St. Joseph’s Regional (Montvale) athlete was on the Rutgers campus as part of a recruiting event for several of the area’s top recruits.

A 5-foot-11, 160-pound athlete, Rutgers represents the first Power Five offer for Galette, who is a member of the 2027 recruiting class.

Galette attended Friday night’s recruiting event where a number of top prospects from the area (and beyond) were in attendance. The unofficial visits included a campus tour, a photo shoot, and a barbeque.

For Galette, it also included an offer from head coach Greg Schiano. He posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, about the offer:

After a great conversation with Coach Schiano, I’m blessed to say I received My first division 1 offer from Rutgers university!! @CoachMarangi @CoachBertZev @coachchurch23 @CoachBrianGibbs @CoachKehoeSJR pic.twitter.com/PAjlzQIdQt — Jonathan Galette (@JonathanGalett4) July 28, 2023

It has been a busy week for Rutgers football, as they sent out a number of offers including to New Jersey wide receiver Liam Thorpe and Philadelphia quarterback Semaj Beals.

Rutgers also hosted a number of top committed players in the 2024 recruiting class on Saturday during another unofficial visit event for players.

